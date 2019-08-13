As Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $3.49 Million; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holder Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 9.82M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180939: Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P.; Wells Fargo & Company; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank is poised to boost auto lending – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 297,155 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.18M, down from 336,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 96,191 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market (Etf) (ITOT) by 7,556 shares to 318,055 shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (Etf) (IVV) by 6,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (Etf) (VTI).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.71 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 63,488 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $97.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 3,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL).