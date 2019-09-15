As Dorman Products (DORM) Shares Declined, Holder Evercore Wealth Management Has Decreased Position; As Materion (MTRN) Share Value Rose, Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Position by $381,766

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Materion Corp (MTRN) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 5,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 21,502 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Materion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 238,165 shares traded or 68.73% up from the average. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 28/03/2018 – Materion Introduces New Oilfield Coupling that Eliminates Common Causes of Failure in Wells Operating on Artificial Lift; 16/05/2018 – Materion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 23-24; 12/04/2018 – Materion Corporation Conference Call Scheduled; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EDRO GMBH IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS IN NORTH AMERICA FOR MATERION’S MOLDMAX; 26/04/2018 – Materion Backs FY Adj EPS $1.95-Adj EPS $2.10; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 16/03/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 36.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 28,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 50,507 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, down from 79,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 190,439 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,345 shares to 36,005 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp owns 16,251 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 11,462 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta L L C holds 0.25% or 647,525 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 2,500 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Liability. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has 8,800 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Company has 0.32% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 43,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 20,436 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, a New York-based fund reported 8,151 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 50,507 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 29,858 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Shelton Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 10,800 shares.

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.18M for 23.16 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MTRN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 4.61% less from 18.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd reported 0.01% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Meyer Handelman Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). 6,928 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 84,341 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 24,809 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 9,491 shares stake. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 163,077 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 37,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,534 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Moreover, Kennedy Management has 0.24% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 704 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited holds 0.07% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) or 147,741 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 134,386 shares to 348,886 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (Put) (NYSE:MSM) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

