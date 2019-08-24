As Dorman Products (DORM) Share Price Declined, Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut by $2.64 Million Its Stake; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shares Declined, Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 30,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 117,364 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, down from 147,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 194,104 shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1,833 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1,683 were reported by Badgley Phelps & Bell. The Maryland-based Maryland Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 273,937 shares. Indiana Trust Management has 2,063 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 13,032 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 16,590 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 15,348 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Limited owns 29,895 shares. 491,909 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru. Mirae Asset Investments Limited reported 62,578 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.85% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 97,353 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 715 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 587,187 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 51,770 shares to 218,436 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 152,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Downgrade Keeps Pressure on Caterpillar Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Caterpillar’s Global Machine Sales For July Rise 4% – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) or 105 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Rk Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 48,092 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny has 11,422 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Bank Of Omaha has 0.27% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 45,130 shares. Castleark Limited Co stated it has 0.21% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Citigroup holds 18,476 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% stake. International Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 20,556 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 0.29% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 306,002 shares. Everence holds 4,170 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 188,920 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Company owns 0.49% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 264,294 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc (NYSE:SMP) by 6,145 shares to 21,918 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 22,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc Com Cl A.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 69% – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dorman Products (DORM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Nasdaq:DORM – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.