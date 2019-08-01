As Dorman Products (DORM) Share Price Declined, Rk Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $3.85 Million; Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Boosted Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Holding

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 48,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 91,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 154,310 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (SCHW) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 68,198 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 56,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 14.77M shares traded or 74.07% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

