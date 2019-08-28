As Dorman Products (DORM) Market Valuation Declined, Rk Asset Management Lowered by $3.85 Million Its Position; Srb Cut Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position by $665,000; Market Value Rose

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.99. About 73,263 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 48,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 91,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 45,888 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 81,812 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 7,242 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 24,970 shares. Bb&T Lc owns 2,619 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 353,925 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 19,715 shares. 79,440 are held by Kennedy Management Incorporated. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). New South Management owns 280,809 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 8,646 shares in its portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fin Inc owns 0.05% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 1.27 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 10,900 shares.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Things College Freshmen Donâ€™t Need â€” and 10 They Do – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Auto suppliers trade jittery again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Nasdaq:DORM – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 198,047 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 77,325 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 26,264 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comgest Glob Investors Sas accumulated 68,900 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,418 shares. Scotia Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,772 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.11% or 8,031 shares. Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 2,782 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pitcairn owns 2,396 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Btim invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fmr Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 424,897 shares. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership has 88,500 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Tradition Cap Mgmt accumulated 21,673 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 8,556 shares. Sei invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).