As Dorman Products (DORM) Market Valuation Declined, Evercore Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Price Rose, Guggenheim Capital Raised by $2.52 Million Its Stake

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 306,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 79,488 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 385,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 92,344 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 127.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 12,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 21,494 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 9,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 244,108 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Margins down at Dorman Products in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Auto suppliers trade jittery again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Dorman Products, and Veoneer Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,306 shares to 127,088 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 7,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Plc holds 7,385 shares. 19,715 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Camarda Fincl Advisors stated it has 40 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invests holds 12,338 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 6,600 shares. 829 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Ajo Lp reported 16,366 shares stake. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 13,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 41,139 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 49,458 shares. Conestoga Advisors reported 793,888 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 5,326 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 160,501 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 39,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 16,702 shares.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cimpress (CMPR) to Gain From Solid Product Line, Buyouts – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Fell in May – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ken Heebner’s Firm Exits Zebra Technologies, Phillips 66 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 11,086 shares to 32,860 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gannett Co Inc by 59,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,923 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Inc holds 42 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Olstein Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 24,211 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Jane Street Grp Llc accumulated 9,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Et Al accumulated 5,766 shares. Capital Growth Mngmt LP holds 4.38% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 339,200 shares. Two Sigma invested in 990 shares. Btc Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,543 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Lc stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 3,712 shares. 36,851 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh holds 0.65% or 4,927 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Com Oh has invested 0.48% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).