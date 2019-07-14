As Dorman Products Com (DORM) Stock Declined, Reinhart Partners Has Lowered Holding; Presima Cut Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Holding by $3.72 Million; Stock Price Declined

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 132,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 1.31M shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc Com (DORM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,374 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 43,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 117,655 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas accumulated 161 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Kennedy Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Us Natl Bank De holds 18,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 4.10M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 15,505 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 7,341 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 18,157 were reported by Brinker Capital. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.06% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 3,389 shares. 15,394 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 5,858 shares. Goldman Sachs has 162,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) by 53,041 shares to 972,406 shares, valued at $27.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco Com (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc Com (NYSE:MMI).

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year's $1.09 per share. DORM's profit will be $38.21 million for 17.64 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.

