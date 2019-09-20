As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered by $1.27 Million Its Holding; Washington Trust Company Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding by $518,363; Share Price Rose

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 141,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 37,868 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $342,000, down from 179,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 223,283 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 11,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 87,461 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, down from 98,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 16.89M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Wren Doesn’t See 3% 10-Year as Line in Sand (Video); 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to Boost Auto Lending as Real Estate Sparks Concern; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N SAW $386 MILLION RISE IN OPERATING LOSSES STEMMING FROM GREATER LITIGATION ACCRUALS -CFO; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 340,393 shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $102.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 932,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 311.76% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. LPG’s profit will be $19.42 million for 7.40 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reminder – Product Tanker, Crude Oil Tanker, LNG, LPG and Chemical Tankers Sector Panel Discussions With Major Shipping Company Executives – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More Dorian LPG Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dorian LPG Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “35 Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 13th Annual International Shipping Forum Monday, April 1, 2019 in NYC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,618 shares to 85,603 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

