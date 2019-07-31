As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Trimmed Position; West Family Investments Increased Its Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Position by $1.35 Million

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 596,953 shares traded or 71.19% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 133,232 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP)

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on March 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Summit Midstream Moves To MLP 2.0 Model, Opportunity With 11%-Plus Yield And Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SMLP Announces Start-Up of DJ Basin Processing Plant – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Nice 15.6% Yield For The Summit Midstream Of Your Life – Seeking Alpha” published on October 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has 75 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 83 shares. Westwood Holding Gp stated it has 0.03% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 158,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrow Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 42,852 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Mirae Asset Invests Co Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 691,696 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 1.03M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 352,439 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regions Fin Corp invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Van Eck Associate has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 9,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 25,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.02% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP).

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc (Call) by 73,700 shares to 500 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 131.71% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $7.17 million for 17.60 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -159.09% EPS growth.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.