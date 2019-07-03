As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Valuation Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Trimmed by $501,012 Its Holding; As Magellan Midstream Ptnrs LP (MMP) Shares Rose, Northstar Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding by $1.30 Million

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 332,993 shares traded or 19.55% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (MMP) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 21,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,144 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 83,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 585,162 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 114.63% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $3.28 million for 37.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.27% EPS growth.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,268 shares to 29,841 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

