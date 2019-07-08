As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Stock Price Rose, Private Management Group Has Raised Holding by $383,964; Hemenway Trust Company Has Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $821,968

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 52.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,267 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 8,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.09. About 7.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 63,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,176 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 556,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 742,077 shares traded or 161.83% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 30,696 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $29.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 10,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,535 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

