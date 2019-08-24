As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Robotti Robert Trimmed Its Holding; Westover Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $473,842 as Share Price Declined

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 120,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 318,039 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 438,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 316,016 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 177.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M

More notable recent Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Highest bid for Petrobras LPG unit to Itausa – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dorian LPG Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Date – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dorian LPG: Potential For Major Shareholder Returns Due To Surging Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Roundup: Facebook, Avalara – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.64% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 328,369 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 25,814 shares. Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.93% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moody State Bank Trust Division owns 68,206 shares. Contravisory Inv holds 1.97% or 32,157 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 457,271 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc invested 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hudock Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 364 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 148 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 44,724 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department owns 215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Management stated it has 3,144 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 72,638 are owned by Hudson Bay Cap L P. Wespac Advsr Lc reported 3,507 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.