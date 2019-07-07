As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Share Value Rose, Dalton Investments Trimmed Its Position; As Aaron’s (AAN) Stock Rose, Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.43 Million

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 65,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.74 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 448,196 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 69.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 255,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,682 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 369,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 491,721 shares traded or 73.49% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. AAN’s profit will be $59.56 million for 18.25 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% or 366 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Bartlett & Lc holds 1,020 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Suntrust Banks owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.11% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). 5.00 million are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 18,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 274,820 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 191,594 shares. Kemnay Advisory holds 20,731 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 49,018 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 33,636 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 72,600 shares to 205,200 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) by 11,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc..

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares to 149,700 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 47,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Inc.