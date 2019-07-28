As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Share Value Rose, Dalton Investments Has Lowered Its Stake; Bank Of The West Cut Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Position by $336,154

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 69.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 255,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,682 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 369,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 871,648 shares traded or 158.28% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 1,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 16,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $158.33. About 1.56M shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 114.63% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $3.31 million for 40.63 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.27% EPS growth.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 47,800 shares to 238,800 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,481 shares to 93,609 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,739 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 94,801 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 29 shares. Regions Financial holds 1,052 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.19% or 514,918 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 7,448 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0.19% or 258,050 shares in its portfolio. 1,615 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Invs Lc. Mai Capital Management holds 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 1,178 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares owns 0.02% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,922 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 23,900 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 398,896 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 176,971 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 3,430 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp accumulated 7.35M shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.80M for 13.28 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.