As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Share Price Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Lowered Its Position; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Boosted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.35 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 775,947 shares traded or 104.53% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 131.71% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $7.50M for 16.83 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -159.09% EPS growth.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,309 shares to 54,220 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,559 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).