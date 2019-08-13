As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Market Value Rose, Dalton Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.53 Million; Freightcar America (RAIL) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 69.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 255,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 113,682 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 369,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.64M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 202,878 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 96,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.17% . The institutional investor held 284,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 381,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Freightcar America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 39,231 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $73,617 activity. $61,200 worth of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares were bought by Meyer James R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RAIL shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 8.44 million shares or 6.31% less from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 2,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors owns 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 1,392 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 410,202 shares. 87,800 were reported by Brandywine Glob Llc. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). New York-based Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 104,376 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0% or 1,042 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has 17,254 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Fairfax Fincl Can has invested 0.05% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Strs Ohio owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.01% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) or 15,505 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 64,260 shares to 383,983 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,231 shares, and has risen its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 47,600 shares to 132,451 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,700 shares, and has risen its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).