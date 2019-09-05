As Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Valuation Rose, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Decreased Holding by $360,000; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $3.91 Million as Share Price Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 12,962 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1150.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 20,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $212.29. About 12.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,483 shares to 24,904 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,368 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $837,079 activity. DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING LP had bought 6,167 shares worth $113,011 on Monday, June 17. ALLEN H C JR had bought 4,470 shares worth $76,795 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.