As Donaldson (DCI) Stock Value Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Nike (NKE) Position Has Increased by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 10,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, up from 200,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 342,363 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 55,034 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Frontier Mngmt holds 0.04% or 8,572 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 261,098 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 1.72M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.33M shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 229,550 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 1.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Penobscot Invest Mgmt Communications reported 77,503 shares stake. Arcadia Inv Mi reported 410 shares. Allen Invest Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Merian Glob (Uk) Limited owns 1.89M shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio.

