As Donaldson (DCI) Stock Value Declined, Autus Asset Management Has Increased Position by $531,150; Indexiq Advisors Has Increased Holding in Nci Building Sys (NCS) as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 123.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 146,282 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 265,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 118,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded or 4.19% up from the average. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS: CFO TRANSITION; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – AT QTR END, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG INCREASED TO $569.9 MLN, UP 8.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems: Financial Chief Mark Johnson to Retire; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS SAYS JOHNSON PLANS TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems Sees 2Q Rev $430M-$450M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NCI Building Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCS); 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 12/03/2018 – NCI Building Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on NCI Inc wrongly tagged to NCI Building Systems

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 10,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 200,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 375,127 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON CO. REPORTS 5.6% DIV BOOST; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,448 shares to 77,991 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 107,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,185 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.32% or 1.02 million shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.18% or 1.63M shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson And Company has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Franklin Resource has invested 0.09% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Hartline Inv holds 17,747 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Com holds 1.65M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.23M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 23,940 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). The California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Somerville Kurt F holds 7,875 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Epoch Invest Prtnrs invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 46,795 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 76,796 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold NCS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.31 million shares or 46.09% less from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 114,083 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.07% invested in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) for 1.19M shares. Secor LP stated it has 0.02% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Ww Investors holds 0% or 63,460 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 54,207 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 116,940 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 12,772 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co reported 34,604 shares stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Golden Gate Private Equity accumulated 16.74 million shares or 33.3% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 65,268 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake.

More notable recent NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NCI Building Systems Inc’s Shares Plunged 22% Today – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NCI Building Systems and Ply Gem Building Products Create Cornerstone Building Brands Following Merger – PRNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Caryâ€™s Ply Gem merging with Texas firm in all stock deal – Triangle Business Journal” on July 18, 2018. More interesting news about NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NCI Building gains 2.8% after Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westwater Resources and NCS Multistage among Energy/Materials gainers; Sanchez Midstream Partners and Rayonier Advanced Materials among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.49 million activity. FORBES GARY L bought $38,285 worth of stock or 4,750 shares. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $84,889 was bought by MARTINEZ GEORGE. Lee Jeffrey S. also bought $468,061 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) on Wednesday, July 3. 50,000 shares valued at $230,000 were bought by Janki Daniel C. on Thursday, May 30. On Friday, May 10 Ball George L. bought $150,000 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) or 25,000 shares. METCALF JAMES S also bought $444,580 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) shares.