As Donaldson (DCI) Shares Declined, Confluence Investment Management Upped Position; Amarillo National Bank Continues to Hold Position in Atmos Energy (ATO)

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 849,650 shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc. (DCI) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 13,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 409,093 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 395,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 428,954 shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.93 TO $2.01; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 22/05/2018 – Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 79,500 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 1,453 shares. Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.74% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.28% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mai Cap Mgmt reported 1,961 shares stake. Parkside Bancorp Trust accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Veritable Lp reported 3,103 shares stake. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.13% stake. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Clearbridge Invests Llc stated it has 3,750 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 145,782 are owned by Sei. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Management reported 4,367 shares stake.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares to 1,467 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,275 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR).

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Donaldson Introduces Protective Vent for Automotive Battery Packs – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Management Ri accumulated 0.03% or 4,950 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 13,329 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Ent Fincl Services Corporation reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 112,641 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has invested 0.14% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Pnc Svcs Gp reported 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Aristotle Capital Management Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 14,900 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 22,313 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co holds 19,680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 3.19% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 72,485 are held by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Jlb & Assoc Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 7,461 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability holds 21,207 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.