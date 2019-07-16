As Donaldson (DCI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $500,000; Lafayette Investments Increased Stake in Whirlpool Com (WHR) as Market Value Declined

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 24,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 273,880 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.88% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.93-Adj EPS $2.01; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 3,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 10,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $147.74. About 632,948 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 6,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co accumulated 128 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP reported 126,704 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 94,725 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Westpac Bk Corporation reported 13,088 shares. 2,329 were reported by Daiwa Secs Inc. Farmers Bancorporation reported 304 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,880 are owned by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management. Advsr Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 6,351 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 744,260 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 9,076 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 13,838 shares. Northern Tru owns 748,090 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 19,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.80M for 20.32 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pareteum Corp by 376,428 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc stated it has 754,632 shares. Legal & General Pcl invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 194,318 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,261 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 2,514 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel reported 96,942 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. White Pine Limited Liability Com has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Voya Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Quantum Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj owns 260,010 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. 7,000 are owned by Gould Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Moreover, Aristotle Capital Lc has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 1 shares. Hartline holds 0.23% or 17,747 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.