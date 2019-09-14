As Donaldson (DCI) Share Price Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lifted Its Holding by $922,800; Pg&E (PCG) Holding Raised by Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 580.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 18,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 21,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 3,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 501,946 shares traded or 10.32% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Copies Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Co Announces Global Price Increases; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Adj EPS 53c

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86 million shares traded or 129.88% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold DCI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 101.04 million shares or 0.57% more from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 38,851 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 4,632 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc invested in 3.16% or 750,513 shares. Arrow Finance reported 400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 3,371 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,945 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 40,244 shares. 1.08 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd reported 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Ser accumulated 28 shares. Van Eck Associates invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). North Star Inv Management reported 0.44% stake. Roberts Glore And Inc Il reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 10,900 were accumulated by Aristotle Management Ltd Liability Co. C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM) by 149,586 shares to 63,304 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 183,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,171 shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$48.49, Is It Time To Put Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donaldson Co (DCI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.