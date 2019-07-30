As Donaldson (DCI) Market Value Rose, Mairs & Power Boosted by $2.69 Million Its Stake; As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Has Cut by $568,015 Its Position

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 419,816 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500.

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Donaldson (DCI) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 53,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.05 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.68 million, up from 4.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Donaldson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 276,971 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.88% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON CO. REPORTS 5.6% DIV BOOST; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 138,768 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $180.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 34,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,435 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.42M for 17.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

