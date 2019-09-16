As Donaldson (DCI) Market Value Declined, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lowered by $24.78 Million Its Stake; Oshkosh (OSK) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 18,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 38,738 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 57,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 510,257 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 495,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 11.88 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $604.04M, down from 12.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 458,883 shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Copies Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donaldson Co (DCI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hovnanian Enterprise leads industrial gainers; GMS only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Donaldson’s Earnings Preview – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About Donaldson Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:DCI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.24M shares to 14.44M shares, valued at $1.93B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold DCI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 101.04 million shares or 0.57% more from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Sterling Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 10,000 shares. Blackrock invested in 11.62M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.39M shares. Gam Holdings Ag has 0.03% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 12,955 shares. Sg Americas Secs accumulated 30,061 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 22 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates holds 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 78 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 250,932 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.09% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 75,405 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 613,613 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.03% or 36,371 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Finance Svcs reported 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Quantum Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 3.17% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 261,768 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 63,378 shares in its portfolio.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 50,004 shares to 770,989 shares, valued at $40.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 11,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oshkosh, Modine Manfacturing launched with Buy ratings at Dougherty – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Oshkosh Corporation’s (NYSE:OSK) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 18,307 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability owns 129,515 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Lc holds 0.01% or 147,541 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.23% or 75,470 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 25,224 shares. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 591 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Swiss Bankshares reported 130,300 shares. Johnson Fin Group has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Dupont Management Corp has invested 0.12% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 140,936 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 20,341 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $129.95 million for 10.13 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.