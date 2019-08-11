As Donaldson (DCI) Market Value Declined, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Altavista Wealth Management Increased Its Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stake by $1.23 Million

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 37,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 756,239 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.86M, down from 793,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 375,433 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 932,394 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 7,398 shares to 5,201 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.79 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

