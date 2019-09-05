As Donaldson (DCI) Market Value Declined, Autus Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Price Rose While Thornburg Investment Management Trimmed Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 122,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.07M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 6.32M shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 10,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, up from 200,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 8.51% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 1.14 million shares traded or 174.19% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON CO. REPORTS 5.6% DIV BOOST; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Co Announces Global Price Increases; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares to 13,395 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,991 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) CEO Tod Carpenter on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Donaldson to Participate in 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Sees Uneven Demand in Fiscal 2020 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 99,108 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 55,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Plc reported 0% stake. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Delaware has 1,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential invested in 121,194 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation stated it has 17,747 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Gam Ag reported 20,353 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 9,533 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 798,012 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 18,569 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Limited Com. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 6,171 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 42,234 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $591.36M for 14.88 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (NYSE:FMS) by 266,811 shares to 937,971 shares, valued at $38.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 191,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).