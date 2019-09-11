As Donaldson Company (DCI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Has Decreased by $992,650 Its Stake; As Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Valuation Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Has Raised Position by $336,525

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 4,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.95 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.23. About 389,256 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 19,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.65M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 621,394 shares traded or 38.69% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across the U.S; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 12,144 shares to 712,749 shares, valued at $108.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,165 shares, and has risen its stake in South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 21,407 shares. 784,380 were accumulated by American Century Companies. 25,007 were accumulated by Regions. 5,558 are held by Burney Com. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 29,985 shares. Piedmont Inc holds 0.02% or 12,158 shares. 72,485 were reported by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Prudential Pcl invested in 5,623 shares or 0% of the stock. Aristotle Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 3,179 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 235,907 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 160,835 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 9,000 shares.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc by 74,263 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $53.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).