As Donaldson Co (DCI) Share Price Declined, Palisade Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $459,900; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Decreased Holding

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 4.11M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 99,108 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 89,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 627,747 shares traded or 50.73% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares to 109,520 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.06B for 20.57 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17,455 shares to 37,113 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 24,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,983 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

