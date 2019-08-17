As Domtar (UFS) Stock Value Declined, Voya Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Its Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) Stake

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 30,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 129,956 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 99,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 872,582 shares traded or 37.11% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Lc holds 0.49% or 13,201 shares. Bellecapital Intll Ltd holds 0.8% or 13,875 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners invested in 13,269 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,234 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Lc has 0.23% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Factory Mutual invested in 998,340 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.11% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,299 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap holds 0.06% or 4,682 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Limited Liability Corp reported 124,596 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Colonial Advisors reported 34,709 shares stake. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.25% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,200 shares. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi reported 900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource Inc has 1.16% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 23.70 million shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2,736 shares to 26,239 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,656 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).