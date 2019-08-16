As Domtar (UFS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Group One Trading LP Lifted Holding; As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $39.77 Million

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6632.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 6,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 6,934 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, up from 103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 625,315 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 565,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 328,240 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD)

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 42,752 shares to 9,855 shares, valued at $87,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcmoran Inc (Call) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,200 shares, and cut its stake in New Age Beverages Corp (Put).

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Domtar Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Domtar Is Once Again Priced For Failure – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2018. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) Suggests It’s 28% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Financial Post” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,723 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated owns 32,916 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 8,006 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Amg Funds Limited Liability invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 3,392 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 16,171 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 5,500 were accumulated by Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Corporation. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp owns 110,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 8,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 149,753 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 1,087 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $141.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.