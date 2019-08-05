As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Valuation Declined, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake by $1.22 Million; As Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Stock Rose, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 5,670 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $244.75. About 537,712 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 2.26 million shares traded or 18.71% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,167 shares to 17,114 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,647 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Midas Mgmt Corporation has 1.07% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 14,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.24% or 92,806 shares in its portfolio. 224,637 are held by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc reported 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 30,729 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 30 were reported by Loeb Prtnrs Corporation. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.11% or 1,419 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Company reported 7,883 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 40,027 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Twin Cap Management holds 24,020 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 82,240 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 69,716 shares. West Oak Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 425 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc has 1.93% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 107,659 shares.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $85.31 million for 29.70 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

