As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stock Value Declined, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Boosted Its Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Held by Bbr Partners Llc

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 117.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 50,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 93,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05M, up from 42,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 2.88 million shares traded or 31.06% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ WARSAW HUB CHIEF WATSON SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 08/03/2018 – ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC ABF.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3100P FROM 3000P; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Schwartz retires, paves way for Solomon as next CEO; 20/04/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES HIRES GOLDMAN’S BRENNAN TO LEAD ETF BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Christian Mueller-Glissmann; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NET REVENUES IN INVESTMENT BANKING WERE $1.79 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 5% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 18/04/2018 – Are Investors Looking a Gift Horse in the Mouth With Goldman Earnings? (Video); 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-Owned Startup’s Hire Draws Suit From Past Employer; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 13,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $246.79. About 717,324 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 12/03/2018 – Servant Systems Expands Support in Domino’s Pizza International Markets; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – British pizza chain Domino’s full-year profit rises 10.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 08/05/2018 – Newton Daily: NCSD sticks with Domino’s for concession pizza; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Restaurant Stocks That Are Also Tech Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dominoâ€™s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 4,200 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,800 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Eaton Vance Management reported 6,848 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 34,654 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 60 shares. Timessquare Lc stated it has 0.56% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 400 are held by Numerixs Incorporated. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 5,005 shares. World Invsts holds 1.62 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 654,075 shares. 102 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory Ser Incorporated. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs has 3,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,909 are owned by Mason Street Ltd Liability Com. Waddell And Reed Inc stated it has 267,905 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 68,209 shares. Matthew 25 Management reported 176,500 shares or 13.18% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 49,631 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 15,000 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Adirondack holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Compton Cap Ri holds 9,659 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.13 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Mathes holds 1.03% or 9,499 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.26% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.03 million shares. Independent Incorporated stated it has 4,096 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 50,500 shares. Lomas Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 161,136 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $625.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,022 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,118 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).