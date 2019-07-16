As Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Stock Value Declined, Kepos Capital LP Has Lifted by $963,114 Its Holding; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Market Value Rose, Holder Payden & Rygel Cut by $15.57 Million Its Holding

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by 94.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 259,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 274,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $64.69. About 1.87M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 38.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 3,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,531 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 9,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.66% or $20.67 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 4.55 million shares traded or 561.09% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,050 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Pcl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 2.05 million shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 64,897 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Moreover, Benin Corp has 0.17% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,575 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cibc Asset Management owns 29,287 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 6,912 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 27,395 shares. 3,917 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Washington Retail Bank accumulated 190 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0.29% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 525,831 shares. Pggm Investments holds 0.14% or 434,500 shares.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $618.25 million for 20.22 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 54,400 shares to 647,000 shares, valued at $27.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 132,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 50,709 shares to 52,745 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 279,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,670 shares, and cut its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Gp Inc stated it has 2,181 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank accumulated 852 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Foundry Prtn Ltd reported 900 shares. Paragon Cap Limited reported 2,100 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Cibc Mkts Inc invested in 1,596 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Csat Inv Advisory LP has 0.12% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 899 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 26,721 shares. Navellier & Assocs owns 843 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Mngmt Lc has 0.5% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 127,812 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank N A stated it has 0.56% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Citadel Advisors Limited Company reported 1.03 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research owns 68,361 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

