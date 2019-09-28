As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stock Value Declined, Holder Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased Stake by $2.24 Million; Bluestein R H & Company Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $9.74 Million

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 90,029 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.77M, down from 116,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 8,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 21,164 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89 million, down from 29,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $240.46. About 390,669 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Choate Invest Advisors holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,199 shares. Qs Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 67,568 shares. New York-based Bluefin Trading has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 0% or 2,696 shares. New York-based Stralem has invested 2.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudson Bay Cap Management LP has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 1.65% or 37,100 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 111,093 shares. First Western Cap Mngmt owns 845 shares. Northern owns 6.07 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware holds 4,190 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Barr E S & Co accumulated 1,547 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 133,599 shares. Twin Capital Management holds 0.81% or 32,059 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,509 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,232 shares to 253,905 shares, valued at $42.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloom Energy Corp Cl A by 39,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 29.18 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,337 shares to 37,587 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 31,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,336 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).