As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stock Price Declined, Chilton Investment Co Upped by $19.35 Million Its Holding; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 21,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 190,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 1.22M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 75,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 238,579 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.58 million, up from 163,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $275.35. About 731,591 shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89 million for 9.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Returns Mgmt Llc invested in 7.11% or 265,620 shares. Toth Advisory Corp invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Junto Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 350,699 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% or 45,358 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 166,103 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 35,172 shares. 51,001 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co. Hbk Lp holds 0.08% or 123,655 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 12,020 shares. Korea Investment stated it has 239,210 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 370,829 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 61,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prospector Prtn Ltd Llc holds 105,600 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 102,946 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 94,893 shares to 429,228 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 16,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Wednesday, February 13. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of stock.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial Celebrates Sixth National Day of Service – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Voya or Primerica: Which Life Insurer is Better Placed? – Zacks.com” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Inc.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock In A Lowering Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 127,940 shares to 635,828 shares, valued at $70.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,958 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Domino’s Pizza still outpacing peers – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can a Fast-Casual Pizza Chain Dethrone Domino’s? – Motley Fool” published on March 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Domino’s Pizza: Sliced To Perfection – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Pizza: Risk/Reward Unfavorable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Hldg Secs holds 0.12% or 1,932 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Company reported 14,431 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 67,087 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Management invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 62,215 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 59,243 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.13% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 3,300 shares. 192,932 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Capital World Invsts has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Aviva Public Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Company has 35,799 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1,810 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 1.62 million shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma holds 0.01% or 123,315 shares in its portfolio.