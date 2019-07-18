As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Shares Declined, Marsico Capital Management Upped Stake by $341,850; Electron Capital Partners Maintains Stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE)

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64 million, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 100,631 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 5.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Dept Insur (TX): DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on May 16 in El Paso; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,463 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86M, up from 60,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $250.12. About 380,085 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members; 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “El Paso Electric Co. (EE) CEO Mary Kipp on Q1 2019 Results Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Barnes & Noble, El Paso Electric, Cray, and Isramco on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMBR, TSS, EE IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AMBR, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66M shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Ma invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Vanguard Group Inc owns 4.58M shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. United Automobile Association accumulated 10,388 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 0% or 29,075 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc owns 1.50M shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 264 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 14,819 shares or 0% of the stock. 353,146 were reported by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability. 515,278 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 50 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 1.89M shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 10,827 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Pcl owns 252,839 shares. 873,859 were accumulated by Principal Financial Gru. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Baker Avenue Asset LP accumulated 3,960 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 22,051 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman has 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 2,050 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 12,009 are owned by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. D E Shaw And Co has 3,119 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 17,155 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communications Ma holds 0.01% or 123,315 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 6,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 9,953 shares. Serv Automobile Association has 8,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Domino’s Pizza Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Domino’s tests GPS-tracking with delivery – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Pizza: The King Of The Restaurant Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.