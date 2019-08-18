As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Shares Declined, Holder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trimmed by $487,362 Its Stake; Hgk Asset Management Stake in Cvs Caremark Corp. (CVS) Lifted by $559,415 as Stock Price Declined

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 1,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 1,394 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, down from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $234.95. About 644,279 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 08/05/2018 – Newton Daily: NCSD sticks with Domino’s for concession pizza; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp. (CVS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 10,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 114,772 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, up from 104,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.55M shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc accumulated 16 shares. Piedmont Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,113 shares. Mirador Capital LP has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Synovus Corp has 2,410 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 8,238 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,810 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 867 shares. New York-based Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.75% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 1,989 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Whittier Tru accumulated 14,431 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na accumulated 598 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Ltd Com reported 152,386 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,496 shares to 7,813 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Domino’s Pizza: Still A Strong Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Burger King Should School Domino’s on How to Troll the Competition – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Domino’s Pizza Is Losing Slices – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 28.51 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 13,550 shares to 91,097 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,536 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp. (Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).