As Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Shares Declined, Alps Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.44 Million; Celanese Del (CE) Holding Maintained by Gateway Investment Advisers Llc

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) by 168.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 5,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 8,901 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $222.32. About 369,140 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 18/04/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 32,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 106,060 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46M, up from 73,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $105.99. About 298,073 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 487,662 shares. Franklin Resources reported 0.07% stake. Quantum Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,496 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability has 106,060 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 2,079 shares stake. 3,132 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,190 shares. Private Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.74% or 116,695 shares. Srb invested in 6,997 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 140 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The stated it has 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 53,950 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ohio-based Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25,925 shares to 870,287 shares, valued at $49.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,299 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited holds 0.01% or 33,898 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc reported 0% stake. Stephens Investment Management Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.8% or 152,386 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com reported 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Jefferies Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Frontier Cap Management Co Ltd Liability Co has 0.31% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 115,358 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation owns 1,969 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1,759 shares. Bluestein R H Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 1,244 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Millennium Management Limited Co holds 146,260 shares. Brinker Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 4,558 shares.

