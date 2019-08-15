As Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Capital World Investors Raised Position; As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stock Value Rose, Nwq Investment Management Company Boosted Its Stake by $1.35 Million

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 171,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403.17 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $237.09. About 333,632 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo; 08/03/2018 – Domino’s Pizza 2017 Pretax Profit Falls on One-Off Costs; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 08/05/2018 – Newton Daily: NCSD sticks with Domino’s for concession pizza

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 32,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.06 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 1.30M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 06/03/2018 – GSK – FLURIX TETRA EFFICACY AGAINST MODERATE-TO-SEVERE INFLUENZA WAS 77.6%; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 10/04/2018 – GSK SEES NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 1Q ADJ EPS MORE THAN IMPACT ON SALE; 27/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Joint Venture; 12/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK TAKES 19.9% EQUITY STAKE IN ORCHARD AND SEAT ON BOARD; 09/03/2018 – GSK NIGERIA APPOINTS BHUSHAN AKSHIKAR AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GlaxoSmithKline’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘A’; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q REV. 11.8B RUPEES, EST. 12B; 27/03/2018 – GSK: Operating Margins of JV Business to Approach Mid-20s Percentages By 2022

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haverty Furniture Inc (NYSE:HVT) by 18,077 shares to 247,064 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,447 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc by 553,300 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $163.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 1.44 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

