As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Increased Stake; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Declined, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Decreased Position by $1.15 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,463 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86M, up from 60,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $259.06. About 560,558 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 08/05/2018 – Newton Daily: NCSD sticks with Domino’s for concession pizza; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA SAYS AS OF MARCH 25, TOTAL REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR SHARE REPURCHASES WAS ABOUT $648.9 MLN

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 42,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.53 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 143 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Massachusetts Finance Ma reported 123,315 shares stake. Gam Ag holds 0.05% or 4,757 shares. Cleararc owns 1,053 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Art Ltd Company owns 781 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company owns 1,244 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amer Intll Group Inc Inc holds 0.08% or 82,110 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Co has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 3,395 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 118,404 shares. 4,532 are held by Creative Planning. Smithfield Trust Com accumulated 26 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 1,172 shares stake. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 3,875 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 242 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 4,928 shares to 55,533 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 41,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,667 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,610 shares to 186,830 shares, valued at $35.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM).

