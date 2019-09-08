As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Share Price Declined, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.42 Million; Timessquare Capital Management Holds Position in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 5,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 21,149 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 26,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $237.35. About 1.06 million shares traded or 18.89% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 12/03/2018 – Servant Systems Expands Support in Domino’s Pizza International Markets; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 08/05/2018 – Newton Daily: NCSD sticks with Domino’s for concession pizza; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 29.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 209,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 920,715 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.88 million, up from 710,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 316,935 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.04% or 124,486 shares in its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 12,498 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Glenmede Na owns 12,760 shares. 920,715 are owned by Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Zeke Advisors Lc has 17,693 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 651,377 are held by Franklin Resources Inc. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 32,742 shares. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 123 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 483,811 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 246,638 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 16,238 shares. Farallon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2.38M shares or 0.89% of the stock. Synovus Corporation reported 59 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliat by 32,200 shares to 764,595 shares, valued at $21.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 519,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acceleron Pharma Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of November 15th Options Trading For Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acceleron bails on early-stage candidate; shares down 4% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acceleron prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $78.70M for 28.80 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,100 are owned by Cumberland Prns. Natixis holds 0% or 880 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Cleararc Cap owns 1,053 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 814 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,976 shares. Cwm Llc accumulated 0% or 48 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 362,285 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 7,742 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). First Advisors LP has invested 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 3,112 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd accumulated 3,045 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 2,410 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 3,616 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 87,700 shares to 109,600 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).