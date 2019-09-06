As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Market Value Declined, Hsbc Holdings Plc Cut Its Holding; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cut Its Position in Church & Dwight (CHD) by $339,806

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 13,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 20,862 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 33,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $242.64. About 65,356 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 18/04/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 4,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 113,814 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.44. About 661,385 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 7,687 shares to 55,669 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 22,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,265 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 26,232 shares in its portfolio. California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Driehaus Cap Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 4,915 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 24,200 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Art Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 781 shares. Amarillo Bankshares has invested 0.55% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 16 were accumulated by Carroll Fin Associate Inc. Personal Capital Advisors invested in 0.02% or 6,485 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 1,408 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Voya Management Limited stated it has 0.65% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 59,954 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp reported 15,240 shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 3,875 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.11% or 29,217 shares.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 29.45 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 15,585 shares to 118,204 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 41,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 798,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 31.74 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Spinnaker Tru owns 0.38% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 53,340 shares. 3,323 were reported by Magnetar. Orrstown Finance Ser Inc reported 16,517 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.05% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services, a West Virginia-based fund reported 3,279 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cleararc Capital owns 3,788 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 10,376 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V has 3,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Reik Limited Liability Co reported 1.90M shares or 36.9% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 25,068 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Legal And General Public Limited Company reported 1.77M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.