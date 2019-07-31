As Dominos Pizza Com (DPZ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Whittier Trust Co Cut Position by $1.78 Million; Cbre Clarion Securities Raised Its Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Position

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 9,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,025 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 87,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 1.05M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (DPZ) by 32.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 6,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,431 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 21,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $247.55. About 1.08 million shares traded or 42.25% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Domino’s Hotspots®: Now Open for Customer Suggestions

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 16,897 shares to 75,103 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 27,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,732 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Gp Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 130,697 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc invested in 56,198 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ent Services Corporation holds 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 150 shares. Susquehanna Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 82,113 shares. Pnc Grp has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 65,535 shares. Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Country National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 14,151 are owned by Peapack Gladstone. Weiss Multi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 15,000 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 12,315 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 63,944 shares. Sfe Counsel holds 7,480 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 0.03% or 16,694 shares.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 30.04 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 865 shares to 39,333 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLKB).