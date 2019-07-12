As Dominos Pizza (Call) (DPZ) Share Value Declined, Holder Balyasny Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $5.16 Million; Realty Income (O) Shareholder Tarbox Group Has Trimmed Its Position

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) (DPZ) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $279. About 98,900 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 255,833 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 257,281 shares to 276,472 shares, valued at $28.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT) by 314,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 7.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.85 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $81.80 million for 35.05 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: DPZ, NFLX, IBM – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. – DPZ – PRNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Restaurant Stocks – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Passes On Chipotle For Domino’s – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22 are held by First Personal Services. Mcf Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 891 shares. Natixis has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. The New York-based Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0.15% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,585 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 32,141 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adirondack Trust holds 0.01% or 60 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 10,927 shares. Assetmark holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 56,463 shares. Paloma Partners holds 0.01% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Fiera reported 0.15% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 14,431 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Company. Amarillo Savings Bank stated it has 5,362 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.04% or 131,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 2,120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 666 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Orrstown Incorporated reported 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 131,495 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp has 44,053 shares. Kistler reported 544 shares. 10,050 were reported by Telemus Cap Lc. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 0.07% or 12,655 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 77,349 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability accumulated 0.14% or 50,565 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 0.01% or 38,098 shares. 816 are owned by Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Llc. Bridgeway Inc stated it has 0.62% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Fjarde Ap holds 0.1% or 107,209 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 19,032 shares.