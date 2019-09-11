As Dominos Pizza (Call) (DPZ) Market Value Declined, Jane Street Group Boosted by $2.04 Million Its Stake; Hengehold Capital Management Holds Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) (DPZ) by 109.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 7,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 7,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $243.57. About 647,718 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 12/03/2018 – Servant Systems Expands Support in Domino’s Pizza International Markets; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 8.45M shares traded or 12.47% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investors has 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Omers Administration invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0.03% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 3,119 are owned by D E Shaw &. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 1,900 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 8,330 shares stake. Principal Financial Grp reported 873,859 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 900 are held by Foundry Partners Ltd Llc. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 34,898 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Kepos Cap Lp reported 13,531 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Arrow Financial reported 0.9% stake. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1,295 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 860 shares.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zscaler Inc (Put) by 102,500 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg stated it has 4,975 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,292 shares. Sns Fincl Grp has 1.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,993 shares. Enterprise Serv reported 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fca Tx accumulated 3,500 shares. 5,662 are held by Liberty Mngmt. Zeke Advisors Ltd Co invested in 42,415 shares. Chem Bankshares holds 1.16% or 98,830 shares in its portfolio. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt has 1.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 25,257 shares. Lynch And Assoc In reported 103,706 shares stake. 209,264 are owned by Qci Asset Management New York. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 2.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 1.14 million shares or 0.74% of the stock.