As Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Increased Its Position; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Cut Stake by $14.59 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 947,185 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 205.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 4,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 5,980 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, up from 1,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $75.55. About 438,591 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 43,200 shares to 58,601 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC) by 64,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolus Inc..

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

