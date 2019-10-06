As Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Shares Declined, First Interstate Bank Has Upped by $417,571 Its Position; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Value Declined While Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Raised Holding

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 4.45 million shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2194.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 36,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 38,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 1,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 2.74 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Next stop for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline? The Supreme Court – Triangle Business Journal” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.1% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on October 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Offers $110,000 ­­­­­in Community Impact Awards – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “GE Is Betting on the Biggest Offshore Wind Turbine Ever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,598 shares to 196,538 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,606 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,565 shares. Yorktown Incorporated stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Sei has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 140,778 shares. Capital Counsel reported 6,846 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd holds 15,118 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 15,682 are held by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 114,431 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 20,578 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 1,391 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Co has 4,926 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Com has 267 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 743 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 24,640 shares. Lederer And Associates Investment Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 19,595 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap International Invsts holds 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 25,000 were accumulated by Paw Capital. 205,017 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd. Da Davidson & has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 550,000 shares. Hartford Financial holds 0.66% or 75,357 shares in its portfolio. Milestone Gp accumulated 12,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 124,570 shares. 217 were reported by Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership. Teachers Annuity Association Of America reported 545,037 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 7.49M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers holds 0.01% or 480 shares. Legal General Public Limited owns 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4.95 million shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 14,525 shares to 554,490 shares, valued at $146.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,399 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).