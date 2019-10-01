As Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Share Price Declined, Holder First Interstate Bank Boosted Position; Cdw (CDW) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.13 Million

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 19,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 187,876 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.85 million, down from 207,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 400,575 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 556,225 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company has 2,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 2,149 shares. 17,257 were reported by Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Asset Management has 5,938 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei invested in 146,249 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co owns 1,960 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Oakworth Capital stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Benjamin F Edwards And Company has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 98,556 shares. The Maine-based Hm Payson Co has invested 0.82% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 2,156 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 469,946 shares stake.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Li by 1,650 shares to 99,647 shares, valued at $19.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in P N C Financial Corp (NYSE:PNC) by 3,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.08 million for 20.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 35,555 shares to 65,324 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,538 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).