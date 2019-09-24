As Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Share Price Declined, First Interstate Bank Upped Position by $417,571; Harvest Capital Management Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Cut by $725,192 as Stock Price Declined

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.71. About 278,681 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 902,290 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,438 were reported by Howe Rusling. Montag A And Associate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,467 shares. Security National Tru Comm has 26,487 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Community Comml Bank Na reported 54,441 shares. Hartford holds 1.1% or 42,785 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy holds 584,877 shares. Phocas has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 308,666 shares. Skba Cap Management Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 161,400 shares. Profund Lc reported 0.25% stake. Lipe & Dalton invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jones Lllp has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Spinnaker has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 3,546 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,598 shares to 196,538 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,580 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31.96 million are owned by Ww Investors. Delaware-based Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Karp Mngmt Corporation invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Next Group Incorporated invested in 56,280 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 0.32% or 8,130 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.82% stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Southeast Asset Advisors owns 30,195 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Co (Wy) has 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,526 shares. Hwg Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1,108 shares. Coho Partners Limited invested in 0.04% or 22,545 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Llc reported 1.02% stake. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 35,758 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Fca Tx invested in 25,875 shares. Investec Asset Limited has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $347.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Expanded Tech (IGV) by 5,150 shares to 18,514 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) by 165,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.69 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.