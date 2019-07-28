As Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Market Valuation Rose, First Hawaiian Bank Has Increased Its Holding by $305,672; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While National Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 205.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,980 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, up from 1,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.08 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 17,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech stated it has 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Middleton Ma reported 5,130 shares stake. Washington Tru Com holds 92,742 shares. Colonial Advsr reported 61,385 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,287 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department reported 0.48% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aurora Investment Counsel holds 1.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 26,439 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 3.18M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 401 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.05% or 14,366 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability reported 2.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,326 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 31,657 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 7.51M shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,504 shares to 88,176 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,161 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Am Unsure About Western Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.